Domiciliary care

Pol Community Care Ltd

Office 2, Liskeard Enterprise Centre, 1 Holman Road, Liskeard Business Park, Liskeard,
PL14 3UT
01503 775050
www.karonpcc.wix.com/pol-community-care

Local authority

  • Cornwall

Who runs this service

  • Pol Community Care Ltd

Registered manager

Karon Gunter

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
