About Portcullis House

Portcullis House is situated in the historic town of Langport close to shops, the library, the local health centre, and the Post Office. It is a purpose-built home with a team of dedicated staff providing high quality care packages within a pleasant and secure environment. Portcullis House has a dedicated dementia unit, Rose Garden. The unit has its own staff team, to ensure consistency and familiarity for residents. All bedrooms are attractively furnished and equipped with a nurse call system. Many benefit from en suite facilities. There are several small lounge areas for relaxing, and communal dining areas. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the garden and patio areas as they wish. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in ranging from arts and crafts, to music and trips out. They have IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, available for all to use.