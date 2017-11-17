Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Precious Homes Bedfordshire

Treow House, Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis, Dunstable,
LU5 5QL
01582 863229
www.precious-homes.co.uk

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Precious Homes Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Rodell

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
