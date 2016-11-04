Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Premier Care Limited '' Wigan

90 Market Street, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 3AN
01942 522499

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • Premier Care Limited

Registered manager

Annette Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
