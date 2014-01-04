Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Premier Homecare East Limited

Suite 6, Unit 8 Kings Court, Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket,
CB8 7SG
01638 668867
www.healthcarehomes.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Premier Homecare (East) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
