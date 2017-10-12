Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Premier Homecare Limited

24 Canford Lane, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol,
BS9 3DH
0117 959 2013

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Premier Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Judith Swindells

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017