Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Premier Nursing Limited

2 Arun Street, Arundel,
BN18 9DL
01903 883882
www.premier-nursing.co.uk

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Premier Nursing Limited

Registered manager

Caroline Wilson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017