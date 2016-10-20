Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Prestige Care 247 Ltd

65 Church Lane, Barwell, Leicester,
LE9 8DG
0116 344 0112
www.prestigestaffingsolution.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Prestige Care 247 Ltd

Registered manager

Sethekeli Nkomo

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
