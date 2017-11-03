Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Prestige Healthcare Services

Oxford House, 12-20 Oxford Street, Newbury,
RG14 1JB
01635 885160
www.prestigehealthcare.org.uk

Local authority

  • West Berkshire

Who runs this service

  • Prestige Healthcare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017