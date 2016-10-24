Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Prestige Nursing Tyne and Wear

Building 5, Suite 6, North Hylton House, North Hylton Road, Sunderland,
SR5 3AD
0191 389 4711
www.prestige-nursing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • Prestige Nursing Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
