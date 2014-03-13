Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Prime Care at Home

67 Sea Lane, East Preston, Littlehampton,
BN16 1NB
01903 784217

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Miss Tracy Mundell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
