Domiciliary care

Prime Way Care Ltd

Unit 31, Easton Business Centre, Felix Road, Bristol,
BS5 0HE
0117 422 8442

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Prime Way Care Ltd

Registered manager

Muna Mohamud

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
