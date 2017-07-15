Primrose House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care within the village of Haslington in Crewe, handy for the M6. There is a quiet lounge plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interests and a tea room for socialising with friends and family. Some rooms have views across the garden, many are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, visiting chiropodist and therapists, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment and animal therapy, plus outings to local places of interest including the local library, park and the museum. There is a courtyard garden, sensory garden and a patio area.

