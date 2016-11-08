Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Princess Alice Hospice

West End Lane, Esher,
KT10 8NA
01372 468811
www.pah.org.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Princess Alice Hospice

Registered manager

Lesley Spencer

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
