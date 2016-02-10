Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Principle Support Limited

9 Orgreave Road, Handsworth, Sheffield,
S13 9LQ
0114 213 1750

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Principle Support Ltd

Registered manager

Willard Kashangura

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
