Domiciliary care

Prioritising People's Lives Ltd

Suite 6, Durham Tees Valley Business Centre, Orde Wingate Way, Stockton On Tees,
TS19 0GD
01642 676527

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • Prioritising People's Lives Ltd

Registered manager

Gavin Hobson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
