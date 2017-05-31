Priory Gardens is a purpose-built home proving dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Pontefract, easily reached by the M62 and A1. Residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with ornaments and pictures, and some rooms have garden views, while all are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, plus a smoking area and kitchenette for visitors. Organised events include professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, themed cuisine events, church services, coffee mornings and regular outings to local places of interest. Residents can also help to maintain the gardens and there is a small lawn area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.