Nursing home

Priory Gardens

Lady Balk Lane, Pontefract,
WF8 1JQ
01977 602111
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/priory-gardens

About Priory Gardens

Priory Gardens is a purpose-built home proving dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Pontefract, easily reached by the M62 and A1. Residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with ornaments and pictures, and some rooms have garden views, while all are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, plus a smoking area and kitchenette for visitors. Organised events include professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, themed cuisine events, church services, coffee mornings and regular outings to local places of interest. Residents can also help to maintain the gardens and there is a small lawn area.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jennifer Gordon

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
