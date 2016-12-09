Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Proactive Life (Berkshire) Med Care Home Services Limited

The Studio, Hare Hatch, Reading,
RG10 9SP
0118 940 1144
www.proactivelife.org.uk

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • Med Care Home Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
