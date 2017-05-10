Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Professional Care Support Services Ltd

Access House, 141 Morden Road, Mitcham,
CR4 4DG
020 8286 9177

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Professional Care Support Services Ltd

Registered manager

Aisha Raza

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
