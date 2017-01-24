Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Promedica24 (Lancashire) Limited

Suite 1, Hardmans Business Centre, New Hall Hey Road, Rossendale,
BB4 6HH
07468 566162
www.promedica2.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Promedica24 (Lancashire) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
