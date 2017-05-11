Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Promedica24 (Yorkshire) Limited

3b The Gateway, Fryers Way, Silkswood Park, Ossett,
WF5 9TJ
01923 381200

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • Promedica24 (Yorkshire) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
