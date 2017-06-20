Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Promises of Care

80 Darlington Street, Wolverhampton,
WV1 4JD
01902 587099
www.promisesofcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wolverhampton

Who runs this service

  • Promises of Care Limited

Registered manager

Sithembiso Tshuma

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
