Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Prospect Place

Blake Avenue, Gillingham,
ME7 1FX
01634 579793
www.everycare.co.uk/kent

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • Everycare (Medway & Swale) Ltd

Registered manager

Julie Calvert

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017