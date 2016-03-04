About Pulsford Lodge

Pulsford Lodge is situated in Wiveliscombe, on the foothills of the Brendon and Quantock Hills on the Somerset/Devon border. The home enjoys views over Exmoor and has been significantly redeveloped, offering high quality, comfortable accommodation in attractive landscaped gardens. Lounges are all well appointed, some with views of the Quantocks and Exmoor, while others have patio areas leading out onto the gardens. There is also an on site hairdressing salon, 'Scissors'. There are two activities co-ordinators who organise a variety of things to do, from arts and crafts, quizzes, reminiscence, music, film club, outings and a popular gardening club. The home has links with the local schools and is very much part of the community, contributing to the local 10 Radio. IT facilities are available for all to use. Pulsford Lodge has been awarded Commended status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.