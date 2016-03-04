Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Pulsford Lodge

North Street, Wiveliscombe,
TA4 2LA
01984 623569
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Pulsford Lodge

Pulsford Lodge is situated in Wiveliscombe, on the foothills of the Brendon and Quantock Hills on the Somerset/Devon border. The home enjoys views over Exmoor and has been significantly redeveloped, offering high quality, comfortable accommodation in attractive landscaped gardens. Lounges are all well appointed, some with views of the Quantocks and Exmoor, while others have patio areas leading out onto the gardens. There is also an on site hairdressing salon, 'Scissors'. There are two activities co-ordinators who organise a variety of things to do, from arts and crafts, quizzes, reminiscence, music, film club, outings and a popular gardening club. The home has links with the local schools and is very much part of the community, contributing to the local 10 Radio. IT facilities are available for all to use. Pulsford Lodge has been awarded Commended status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Fenn

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

