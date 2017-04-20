Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Q Care- Ross on Wye

First Floor, 10-11 Gloucester Road, Ross On Wye,
HR9 5BY
0845 688 6672
www.qcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Q Care Limited

Registered manager

Celine Dyke

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017