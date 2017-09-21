Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Queen Elizabeth House

38 Southborough Road, Bickley, Bromley,
BR1 2EE
020 8467 3994
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Queen Elizabeth House

Situated in Bromley, Kent, Queen Elizabeth House offers a comfortable home for older people with easy access to public transport and local amenities. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home offers 28 en-suite bedrooms, each tastefully furnished and decorated. Queen Elizabeth House'__s gardens have been adapted for ease of access with many places to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Food is freshly prepared and the care home caters for residents' individual food preferences Residents'__ views contribute to the daily running of the care home. The residents have organised a shop in the home, enjoy running their own film club and also get involved in marketing the home to new residents.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Beverley Simms Dick

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

