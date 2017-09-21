Situated in Bromley, Kent, Queen Elizabeth House offers a comfortable home for older people with easy access to public transport and local amenities. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home offers 28 en-suite bedrooms, each tastefully furnished and decorated. Queen Elizabeth House'__s gardens have been adapted for ease of access with many places to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Food is freshly prepared and the care home caters for residents' individual food preferences Residents'__ views contribute to the daily running of the care home. The residents have organised a shop in the home, enjoy running their own film club and also get involved in marketing the home to new residents.

