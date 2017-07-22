Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Radfield Home Care Bromsgrove and Redditch

Unit 12, Basepoint Business Centre, Isidore Road, Bromsgrove,
B60 3ET
01905 24166

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Aurora Dawn Limited

Registered manager

Dawn Phillips

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
