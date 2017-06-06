Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Rainbow Care Solutions (Merseyside)

Suite 3 First Floor, Century House, Hardshaw Street, St Helens,
WA10 1QU
01744 755492
www.rainbowcaresolutions.co.uk

Local authority

  • St Helens

Who runs this service

  • Rainbow Care Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
