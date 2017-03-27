Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Reablement Services South Team

Heathcote House Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital, Heathcote Lane, Heathcote, Warwick,
CV34 6SR
01926 414875

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Warwickshire County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
