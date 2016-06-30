Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Red Rocks Nursing Home

76 Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral,
CH47 1HZ
0151 632 2772
www.red-rocks.co.uk

About Red Rocks Nursing Home

Red Rocks is run by the same family who set it up in 1948. It is an imposing two storey villa situated on the tip of the Wirral Peninsula, with two acres of landscaped gardens, which border the shore, and uninterrupted views of the Dee Estuary, Hilbre Island and the Welsh Hills. All rooms are single and staff run a varied, client-led programme of activities.

Accommodation

  • 22Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Red Rocks Nursing Home Ltd

Registered manager

Michael Vaughan

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

