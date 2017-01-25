Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Red Sea Community Programme

Unity Centre, 103 Church Road, London,
NW10 9EG
020 8451 9510

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • Red Sea Community Programme

Registered manager

Fuada Elmi

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
