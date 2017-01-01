Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Redcroft Care Limited

1-3 Alexandra Road, Colwyn Bay,
LL29 7YB
01492 532920

About Redcroft Care Limited

Redcroft Care Home provides day services, respite care services and long-stay services.

Accommodation

  • 14Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Redcroft Care Ltd

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
