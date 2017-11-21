Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Redspot Care Limited

2 Chadwell Heath Lane, Chadwell Heath, Romford,
RM6 4LZ
020 8510 1600
www.redspotgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Redspot Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
