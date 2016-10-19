Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Redspot Homecare Milton Keynes

MKTWO, W13, 1-9 Barton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 3HU
01908 821130
www.redspotgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Redspot Homecare (Contracts) Limited

Registered manager

Susan Tibbles

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
