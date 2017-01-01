Regency House is a purpose-built care home in Ely, on the outskirts of Cardiff, with 58 single rooms and 6 shared rooms, all en-suite. The home_s relationship-centred ethos recognises the needs and expectations of the individual and they aim to tailor a care package to meet the emotional, physical and social well-being of their residents to help them continue the everyday routines and activities they are used to but thought they may have left behind.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.