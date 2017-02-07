Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Regent & Nash Healthcare

Suite 2 Atlantic Business Centre, 1 The Green, London,
E4 7ES
0333 320 7370

Local authority

  • Waltham Forest

Who runs this service

  • Miss Sandra Matisane

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
