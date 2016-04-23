Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Rehab Without Walls

27 Presley Way, Crownhill, Milton Keynes,
MK8 0ES
01908 560041
www.rehabwithoutwalls.co.uk

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Rehab Without Walls Limited

Registered manager

Melanie Bristow

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
