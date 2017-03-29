Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Reliable Personnel Limited

32 Crown Lane, Morden,
SM4 5BL
020 8540 8660
www.reliablepersonnel.co.uk

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Reliable Personnel Limited

Registered manager

Ashwin Patel

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
