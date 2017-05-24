Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Reliance Independent Living Limited

Suite 1, The Hayloft, Blakenhall Park, Bar Lane, Barton Under Needwood, Burton On Trent,
DE13 8AJ
01543 472145

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Reliance Independent Living Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
