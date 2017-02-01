Located by Rendlesham Forest on the outskirts of the village, Rendlesham Care Centre in Suffolk offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care. There are three self-contained communities, providing different levels of care, all living in one location. This provides residents with a real sense of a small-scale and homely living environment, with the added benefit of outstanding care facilities. As a resident's care needs change, the home meets them to ensure that they can remain within the community they have joined. The environment is light and spacious with a welcoming atmosphere. A highlight of the home is its 'Forget Me Not' garden, which was specially designed to provide a safe and stimulating environment for elderly residents living with dementia.

