Domiciliary care

Responsive Care

Osram House Office 105 & 106, 10 Osram Road, East Lane Business Park, Wembley,
HA9 7NG
020 8900 9158
www.ricklimited.co.uk

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • Rick Limited

Registered manager

Osemudiame Williams

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
