Nursing home

Reuben Manor Care Home

654-656 Yarm Road, Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees,
TS16 0DP
01642 784189
www.silkhealthcare.co.uk

About Reuben Manor Care Home

Reuben Manor is a purpose-built care home that opened in 2009 on the outskirts of the historic market town of Yarm to provide general residential and dementia care. It offers permanent and respite care for older people using a range of facilities and specialised suites such as its Memory Care Community, which incorporates the use of assistive technology. A wide range of activities is organised to ensure that social stimulation and interaction remains a part of residents_ everyday lives.

Accommodation

  • 83Residents
  • 83Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • Silk Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Julie Peyton

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

