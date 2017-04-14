Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Riccall House Care Home

78 Main Street, Riccall, York,
YO19 6QD
01757 248586
www.riccallhouse.co.uk

About Riccall House Care Home

Riccall House is a small friendly family run home. Cosy and unpretentious, the home aims to be like a home from home, caring for people with dementia-related illnesses.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Gillian Conroy and Mr John Conroy

Registered manager

Diane Moughan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
