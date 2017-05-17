Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Richard Cox House

Dog Kennel Lane, Royston,
SG8 7AB
01763 249111
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Richard Cox House

Richard Cox House is set in a quiet residential area in Royston with easy access to the A10. The home provides a spectrum of care for residents, including residential and specialist dementia care as well as the opportunity for a short break, plus the Q Club, which offers daytime support for those living in the community. There is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make their space more personal. An activity care worker runs a wide range of activities and there is an award winning garden.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 29Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Campbell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
