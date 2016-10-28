Richmond House is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and intermediate care plus care for younger adults with physical disabilities in Leigh, Lancashire. Residents have a choice of lounge areas plus activities and entertainment rooms to pursue hobbies, relax and socialise. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, bar service and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised events include professional entertainment, pet therapy and a film club, plus regular outings to nearby towns for shopping, pub lunches and visits to the park. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and vegetable garden looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.