Domiciliary care

Richmond Village Northampton DCA

Bridge Meadow Way, Grange Park, Northampton,
NN4 5EB
01604 432600
www.richmond-villages.com

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Richmond Care Villages Holdings Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Carlisle

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
