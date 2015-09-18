About Richmondwood Residential Care Home

Richmondwood Care Home in Bournemouth is set in a quiet leafy road less than two miles from the beach, and a level walk from the Queens Park golf course. It was built in 1905, became a vicarage in 1936 and was converted to a care home in 1978, since when it has been extended. Outside, the gardens front and rear have been extensively landscaped and designed so that all parts are level and easily accessed by those in wheelchairs or who have mobility difficulties. The gardens now include paved seating areas and raised beds and a fishpond, and have won the Bournemouth in Bloom competition three times. There is a conservatory and several communal rooms as well as a kitchenette. The home is visited by a chiropodist and a hairdresser, and there is a full prescription and medication dispensing service.