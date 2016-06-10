Rievaulx House sits on the same site as sister home Amber Lodge. Located just off Tong Road on the edge of Armley and Wortley in Leeds. The home provides residential care, day care and end-of-life care for short- and long-term residents. Although registered to provide dementia care residents who require specialist dementia care would be referred to our sister home Amber Lodge. The home has large en suite bedrooms, which include walk-in showers. Lounges, dining rooms and some bedrooms have patio doors that open on to the gardens. The home also benefits from an in-house hair salon and high quality food service.

