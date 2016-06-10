Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Rievaulx House Care Centre

Thornhill Road, Wortley, Leeds,
LS12 4LL
0113 220 5000

About Rievaulx House Care Centre

Rievaulx House sits on the same site as sister home Amber Lodge. Located just off Tong Road on the edge of Armley and Wortley in Leeds. The home provides residential care, day care and end-of-life care for short- and long-term residents. Although registered to provide dementia care residents who require specialist dementia care would be referred to our sister home Amber Lodge. The home has large en suite bedrooms, which include walk-in showers. Lounges, dining rooms and some bedrooms have patio doors that open on to the gardens. The home also benefits from an in-house hair salon and high quality food service.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Parsons

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017