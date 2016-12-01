Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Right at Home - Mid Hampshire

Wessex House, Upper Market Street, Eastleigh,
SO50 9FD
023 8000 9595
www.rightathomeuk.co.uk/midhants

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Country Caregivers Limited

Registered manager

Louise Kelly

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
