Domiciliary care

Right at Home (Bristol East)

Ground Floor, Unit 3, Eclipse Office Park, High Street, Staple Hill, Bristol,
BS16 5EL
0117 370 1710
www.rightathomeuk.com

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Bristol Quality Care Limited

Registered manager

Colin Dicks

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
